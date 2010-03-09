Celebrity Barbie Girls

By Dana Flax

In honor of the Queen of Mattel's 51st birthday (lookin' good, girlfriend!), we've compiled a gallery of Hollywood's true-to-life Barbie doll beauties. Click through to check out the doll-faced celebs who we could see molded in plastic. 'Cause they're just that, well, fantastic.

Heather Locklear

Celebribarbie Name: Melrose Place Backstabber Barbie

Plastic Fantastic Quality: Always has friends around her, but we're not positive she's not talking about everyone behind their backs.

Accessory Sold Separately: Rock star hubby Ken (though we hear he's sold out).