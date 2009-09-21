Celebrity Birthdays Celebrity Birthdays for Sept. 21-27 ShareTweetPinEmail ShareTweetPinEmail Pacific Coast News 1 / 13 By Saryn Chorney and Michelle LanzBig Willy Smith turns 41 on Sept. 25. We wish the former Fresh Prince a celebration fit for a box office king! ShareTweetPinEmail Up NextMarvel Men Pacific Coast News 1 / 13 ShareTweetPinEmail Wonderwall.com Editors 9:26am PDT, Sep 21, 2009 By Saryn Chorney and Michelle LanzBig Willy Smith turns 41 on Sept. 25. We wish the former Fresh Prince a celebration fit for a box office king! Spotlight ShareTweetPinEmail