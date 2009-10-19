Sexy Cameos

Celebrity Cameos in "Sex and the City 2"

By Melissa Hunter

Penelope Cruz is the latest celebrity to hop on the cameo wagon for the sequel to "Sex and the City," thus bringing the grand total of celeb cameos to roughly one million. All right, maybe just five, but still, this is getting crazy! So what other A-listers are they using to pad the sequel? Click through to find out.

