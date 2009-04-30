Celebrity Cocktails

Celebrity Cocktails

Splash News 1 / 10

Please enjoy Wonderwall's exclusive recipes for enjoying your favorite stars, straight up or on the rocks.

THE JEN ANISTINI: In a highball glass, combine equal parts hair extensions, tear-stained pillows, and rom-com scripts. Add a dash of any pregnancy or adoption rumor you can concoct. Mix gently with a Prada stirring stick (what, you don't have one?). Throw the drink directly in Angelina's face and make a run for it.

Up NextHair envy
Splash News 1 / 10

Please enjoy Wonderwall's exclusive recipes for enjoying your favorite stars, straight up or on the rocks.

THE JEN ANISTINI: In a highball glass, combine equal parts hair extensions, tear-stained pillows, and rom-com scripts. Add a dash of any pregnancy or adoption rumor you can concoct. Mix gently with a Prada stirring stick (what, you don't have one?). Throw the drink directly in Angelina's face and make a run for it.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries