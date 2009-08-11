Celebrity Cocktails for Aug. 11

By Melissa Hunter

Please enjoy Wonderwall's exclusive recipes for enjoying your favorite stars, straight up or on the rocks.

DiCaprio Deluxe: In a strong, devastatingly handsome glass, combine equal parts talent and commercial appeal. Shake well with the love of Martin Scorsese and the distaste of the Academy board. Combine with blue eyes and brooding expressions. Stir with the wing of a Victoria's Secret angel. Serve exclusively to foreign supermodels.