Just Like Dad

Just Like Daddy: Celebrity Dad-Kid Look-Alikes

Kevin Reece / London Ent / Splash News 1 / 11

By Melissa Hunter

With Father's Day just around the corner, we take a look at some lucky little celebutots who seem to have inherited their dads' good looks. You know, in addition to the money and fame. Lucky lil' devils.

David & Cruz Beckham

David's youngest son Cruz seems to be just a beard, a couple of tattoo sleeves and a dozen years of training away from being the next rockstar soccer player.

Up NextGirl Group Drama
Kevin Reece / London Ent / Splash News 1 / 11

By Melissa Hunter

With Father's Day just around the corner, we take a look at some lucky little celebutots who seem to have inherited their dads' good looks. You know, in addition to the money and fame. Lucky lil' devils.

David & Cruz Beckham

David's youngest son Cruz seems to be just a beard, a couple of tattoo sleeves and a dozen years of training away from being the next rockstar soccer player.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries