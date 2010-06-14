Just Like Daddy: Celebrity Dad-Kid Look-Alikes
By Melissa Hunter
With Father's Day just around the corner, we take a look at some lucky little celebutots who seem to have inherited their dads' good looks. You know, in addition to the money and fame. Lucky lil' devils.
David & Cruz Beckham
David's youngest son Cruz seems to be just a beard, a couple of tattoo sleeves and a dozen years of training away from being the next rockstar soccer player.
