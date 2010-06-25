Celebrity Doppelgangers for June 25

By Dana Flax

Many people spend a fortune on clothes, hair and plastic surgery (eep) to look like their favorite celebrities, yet most of them still look like impostors at best. We put out a casting call to all those who think they look just like a celebrity; check out the cream of the crop of our Wonderwall fan doppelgangstas.

Rachel is told she looks like Paris Hilton

And she's even got Paris' signature poses down, too. Let's just hope she didn't copy Paris' tendency toward skeezy boyfriends.