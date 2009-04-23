Hollywood Field Guide: The Chateau Marmont

The Chateau Marmont. This 80-year-old hotel has been a legendary Hollywood institution since the days when actresses had curves and actors had unironic mustaches. The hotel, restaurant, and bar have served as a rich environment for creatures of beauty, wealth, and narcissism. Here we give you an exclusive inside look at the institution known for some of the classic celeb debacles.

Whether you have an arrest warrant or are recovering from a volatile breakup , look to the Chateau for a safe haven. Lindsay Lohan stayed there after last month's little arrest warrant mix-up and has been seen partying there post-Ronson. However, when you're the biggest news story in town and paparazzi are lurking around every corner, it might be best for you to stick to the nearest Best Western.