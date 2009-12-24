Celebrity Gifts That Won't Stop Giving

By Michelle Lanz

If Hollywood has taught us anything, it's that the old adage "to give is better than to receive" isn't always true. While we love it when certain personalities wow us with their godly bodies or otherworldly fashion sense, there are always those who give a little too much of themselves. Click through for 10 celebrity gifts that keep on giving.

10. Taylor Lautner

What He Gives: Abs, abs, and more abs

What We Get: Drool stains, an urge to rob the cradle

A year ago, Taylor Lautner was just a skinny kid trying to make it in showbiz. But he was all over our radar after flashing his "Twilight"-induced six-pack. As much as we like seeing him in the news and in photos around town with Taylor Swift, we must keep reminding ourselves that he's just 17. One more year and we can legally fawn over his shirtless torso.

RELATED: Check out a Taylor Lautner video profile