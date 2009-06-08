Pretending to be bi with your bestie is an attention-grabbing barstool behavior that sorority girls have employed since time forgotten, but celebrities these days don't seem to be above pulling the same stunt in exchange for free press instead of frat dudes. Here's our list of such celebrity "fauxmosexuals":

With a catalog composed of songs such as "I Kissed a Girl" and "Ur So Gay," Katy Perry has zealously built an entire music career out of homoerotic appeal. But since she only seems to date men, we wonder if her whole bisexual crusade is actually just some publicist's attempt to construct a cheeky, sexy image for a once wholesome, and unsuccessful, Christian singer. We're sure her love of giant clams, however, is strictly limited to her epicurean tastes.