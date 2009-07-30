By Dana Flax

Pop quiz: What could Leonardo DiCaprio, Rod Stewart and Bruce Willis possibly have in common (other than being rich and famous, that is)? These men all love models. OK, so pretty much all men love models, but in this case, these guys actually date models, and models almost exclusively at that. And this specimen we've just outlined, ladies and gentlemen, is what we refer to as a "modelizer." Got it? (All this model talk -- I'm feeling smarter already!) So grab that Vaseline, squeegee some on your teeth and click through to see a gallery of the Hollywood class of repeat offender model-daters.

Leonardo DiCaprio is kind of a notorious bachelor in general, but he certainly tops our list of celebrity modelizers. First he dated Gisele Bundchen, then traded her in for a younger, spiffier foreign Victoria's Secret model, Bar Refaeli. Now that he and Refaeli broke up, who could possibly be next (and younger)?