Celebrity New Year's Resolutions

By Michelle Lanz

In most cases, celebrities are nothing like us. But one thing we all share is the task of deciding on our New Year's resolutions (or, in some cases, lack thereof). Click through to see how celebs are planning to improve themselves in 2010.

"To not make any resolutions. Whenever I make them, I wind up ultimately breaking them. I think a lot of people are that way, so I am going to try and avoid inevitable disappointment next year and just not make any." -- Emily Blunt, who is so perfect she apparently doesn't have anything to resolve