Celebrity Quotes for Feb. 8
By Michelle Lanz
"The title of my album is 'Animal' because I am one. I live in the jungle, and I follow my instincts. My mom told me once when we couldn't afford food to go out and take what I wanted … I listened." -- Ke$ha, on how she's in Auto-Tune with her wild side (NY Post)
