Italian Sub

Celebrity Sandwiches

Robert Keshishian / London Ent. / Splash News 1 / 9

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, stars get sandwiches named after them all the time, but none of them have seemed all too customized. So, Hollywood delis, we're going to give you some recipes, free of charge, for some unique, specialized celebrity sandwiches.

The Sub Situation

5 slices of pumped-up prosciutto
20 dollops of hair gel
Place two slices of focaccia in a tanning bed until golden brown
Spray tan the now golden brown bread until it's orangey brown
Eat, tan, laundry

Up NextFalling Out?
Robert Keshishian / London Ent. / Splash News 1 / 9

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, stars get sandwiches named after them all the time, but none of them have seemed all too customized. So, Hollywood delis, we're going to give you some recipes, free of charge, for some unique, specialized celebrity sandwiches.

The Sub Situation

5 slices of pumped-up prosciutto
20 dollops of hair gel
Place two slices of focaccia in a tanning bed until golden brown
Spray tan the now golden brown bread until it's orangey brown
Eat, tan, laundry

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries