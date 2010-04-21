Celebrity Sandwiches
By Melissa Hunter
Sure, stars get sandwiches named after them all the time, but none of them have seemed all too customized. So, Hollywood delis, we're going to give you some recipes, free of charge, for some unique, specialized celebrity sandwiches.
The Sub Situation
5 slices of pumped-up prosciutto
20 dollops of hair gel
Place two slices of focaccia in a tanning bed until golden brown
Spray tan the now golden brown bread until it's orangey brown
Eat, tan, laundry
