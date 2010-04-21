By Melissa Hunter

Sure, stars get sandwiches named after them all the time, but none of them have seemed all too customized. So, Hollywood delis, we're going to give you some recipes, free of charge, for some unique, specialized celebrity sandwiches.

The Sub Situation

5 slices of pumped-up prosciutto

20 dollops of hair gel

Place two slices of focaccia in a tanning bed until golden brown

Spray tan the now golden brown bread until it's orangey brown

Eat, tan, laundry