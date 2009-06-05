Celebrity Shopping Guide
By Melissa Hunter
Star endorsements are a long-standing celebrity tradition, so it's no wonder that the market has evolved into celebrities designing and launching products everywhere we look. In our Celebrity Shopping Guide, we break down the latest and greatest A-list products. Sorry, no coupons.
Get 'em while they're hot! Will Ferrell launched a new sunscreen (in Sexy Hot Tan, Sunstroke, and Forbidden Fruit varieties). The proceeds will go toward Cancer for College, an organizaton which gives scholarships for cancer-stricken teens who want to go to college. Ferrell, in turn, can cross-promote his new film about a guy who launches a sunscreen brand, gets drunk, does some stupid things, and hilarity ensues. Well, he's not filming it yet, but surely someone is working on that one.
