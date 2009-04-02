My Summer Job

Celebrity Summer Jobs

Splash News 1 / 14

With the end of summer fast-approaching and students start to say so long to their summer jobs, we thought we'd take a look at funny early jobs of celebrities. Eva Mendes once worked at a mall at a Hot Dog on a Stick (and she still loves mustard).

Up NextDocumentary Date?
Splash News 1 / 14

With the end of summer fast-approaching and students start to say so long to their summer jobs, we thought we'd take a look at funny early jobs of celebrities. Eva Mendes once worked at a mall at a Hot Dog on a Stick (and she still loves mustard).

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries