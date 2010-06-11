Celebrity Twins for June 11

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, we all like to think we resemble A-listers, but there are some people out there who actually could be a star's stunt double (or paparazzi decoy). We put out the challenge to Wonderwall readers to submit their photo to prove their, um, doppelganginess, and we picked the most double-take inducing images.

Joey gets told he looks like Rod Stewart

We're not convinced that Joey is not in fact Rod's alter-ego.

Think you look like a celeb? Email wonderwalldoppelgangers@hotmail.com with your picture (and name of your star twin) for your chance to be featured!