Celebs at the Auction Block

By Dana Flax

Look, we all know we're curious to see what Justin Timberlake's half-eaten French toast looks like, but would you shell out $3,000 to make sure that happens? Well, chew (heh) on this: According to BidHere.com, one fan actually did pay that sum to own JT's toast forever. And that's not even the most ridiculous celebrity auction item ever sold; click through to see some more.