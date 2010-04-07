Celebs Gone Viral for April 7

By Dana Flax

No need to stake out Voyeur with a pocket full of flashbulbs to eyeball the stars, for plenty of them can easily be seen buzzin' about the Internetz. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

The Most Adorbs Celeb Baby Pics

Our friends at Celebuzz are back with another rad collection of celeb photos, this time featuring the cutest pics of celebrities in their most innocent days. Who did this precious baBey end up being? Here's a hint: she doesn't think you're ready for PB and jelly. (Celebuzz)