Celebs Gone Viral for Dec. 2

By Melissa Hunter

Internet and celebrities. They go together like a stick of dynamite and a freshly-fueled Zippo. Here are some celebs that have e-xploded of late.

To think it was only six years ago that Katie Holmes was America's naive girl-next-door Joey Potter. What a difference a marriage to Tom Cruise makes. This aging timeline shows the dramatic progression she's made since her "Dawson" days. Not nearly as disturbing as the complete and utter lack of change James Van Der Beek has undergone in the past decade. I'm pretty sure that dude has and always will be 30 years old.