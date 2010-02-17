Celebs Gone Viral for Feb. 17

By Michelle Lanz

Oprah tries to wipe off Drew Brees' birthmark

Oprah Winfrey recently had New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on her show and mistakenly tried to wipe of his facial birthmark thinking it was her lipstick. From the looks of his entrance you'd think that Oprah was a diehard fan, or at least had bothered to look at a picture beforehand. Wonder which production assistant forgot to give her the 411? (Oprah Show)