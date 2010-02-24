Celebs Gone Viral for Feb. 24

By Dana Flax

No need to stake out Katsuya with a pocket full of flashbulbs to eyeball the stars, for plenty of celebs can be seen buzzin' about the Internetz. Click through to check out which pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Angela Hearts Jordan 4Ever

Anyone who grew up in the '90s has long dreamt of the day when the canceled-too-soon "My So-Called Life" would come back to, well, so-called life. Though that's not likely to happen, at least we have this: A pic of a happily reunited Claire Danes and Jared Leto. Rayanne Graff was there, too, but she was too busy getting drunk and passing out places to pose for cameras. (NY Mag)