Celebs Gone Viral for Feb. 3

By Melissa Hunter

Oh, Internet. How is it that you find new ways you make fun of celebs every day? And now you've got celebrities making fun of themselves for you! What's your secret? Here are the World Wide Web's greatest hits of the week.

The Black Eyed Peas cleaned up at the Grammys Sunday night, and every song they release seems to be the next hit that we can't help but sing along to (and later drive us slowly insane). But singing along to their songs isn't terribly difficult, as this list notes, since all their biggest hits are just one lyric repeated over and over and over again. Get ready for the next single they're dropping, "Blah Blah Yadda Blah Blah Gimme Money Blah Blah." Pure poetry.