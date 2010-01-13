Celebs Gone Viral for Jan 13
By Michelle Lanz
What better way to satisfy your craving for all things celebrity than to feast on the fruits of the Interwebs. This week produced a bountiful crop of crazy pics, vids and musical mash-ups. Click through and enjoy!
Every social media outlet from Facebook to Twitter yesterday was flooded with snarky comments on the whole Jay Leno/Conan O'Brien debacle. But it was Jimmy Kimmel (aka that other guy with a late night talk show) who took making fun of Jay to a whole new level. Not only did he host his entire show in a prosthetic chin, a wig of thick gray hair and a Leno-esque lisp, he also convinced guest Chevy Chase to throw on a ginger wig and play along as Conan. Well played, sir.
