Celebs Gone Viral for Jan. 20

By Dana Flax

In a week chock full of Globes, Coco vs. Leno and a whole lotta love for Haiti, which celebs managed to also hit the Internet hard? Click through to see what vids, pics and stories hit the e-jackpot.

If you were wondering what the GaGapocalypse looks like, it's probably something similar to this, Lady GaGa's hostile takeover of Oprah Winfrey's brain/weave.

Or maybe Oprah's just prepping a replacement for her upcoming retirement? You know you would tune in to Lady GaGa's Favorite Things show. ("You get a Muppet dress! You get a Muppet dress!") (Buzzfeed)