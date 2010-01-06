Celebs Gone Viral for Jan. 6

By Melissa Hunter

The new decade has only just begun, but we've already found a multitude of viral celebs on the Internet. Here are some who have e-xploded this week.

It must still be Christmas, cuz we just got the best gift of the season: Paris' pics with her teacup pig. She shared a few pig'n'Paris photos with Hello! which make for some of the most shameless Paris photo sets to date (sorry, Doug's tongue, your moment is over). Animal cruelty at its hottest, folks.