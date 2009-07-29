Celebs Gone Viral for July 29

By Saryn Chorney

We've all seen Madonna's freaky, bulging, ultra-veiny arms before, but now we finally have a helpful chart to explain what all those muscles actually do! I'm totally hanging this in my gym locker.

Wait! Not so fast, gym rats. Madonna's rep says the images have been Photoshopped: "Her arms do not look like that in real life." OK, fine. But what about her legs? Just sayin'.

