Celebs Gone Viral for July 7

By Molly McGonigle

In case you haven't gotten the chance to catch up on all your favorite celebrity e-antics, Wonderwall is here to catch you up. See what your favorite celebs have set the Interwebs ablaze this week.

Prince announces the death of the Internet

Can you hear the crazy? In promoting his album, Prince has declared the Internet dead and that he hates iTunes. Prince is denouncing digital music and going old school by releasing only CDs (and no one will put the songs online, of course). Hopefully we can all get jobs with the high-tech Prince newsletter once this whole Internet fad is kaput. (MSN)