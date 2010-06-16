Celebs Gone Viral for June 16

By Michelle Lanz

Having trouble with your Internet this week? Have no fear, Wonderwall is here to get you up to speed on the week's most viral content. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Add Every Nicolas Cage Movie To Your Netflix queue

Sometimes the greatest fruits of the Interwebs are those that provide a service you didn't know you needed. Like this nifty page which will add every Nicolas Cage movie available into the top of your Netflix queue. Sounds good to us, until you get to the post-"Adaptation" era. (Wonder-Tonic)

