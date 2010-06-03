Celebs Gone Viral for June 3

By Michelle Lanz

Having trouble with your Internet this week? Have no fear, Wonderwall is here to get you up to speed on the week's most viral content. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Aziz Ansari and Justin Bieber Watch 'The Hurt Locker'

To the delight of squealing tweens everywhere, Justin Bieber makes an appearance in one of MTV's Aziz Ansari promo spots for the MTV Movie Awards this weekend. He and Aziz snack attack while watching "The Hurt Locker," which we're pretty sure Justin is much too young to watch without a parental figure. And something tells us Aziz doesn't fit that role all too well. (MTV)