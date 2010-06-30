Celebs Gone Viral for June 30

By Molly McGonigle

If you haven't had the chance to get caught up on what's been happening in the internet world, have no fear, Wonderwall is here to pull you out from under that rock. Click through to see what ridiculous antics your fav celebs have been involved with this week.

Rob and Kristen Might Not be a Real Couple?

In the latest round of all "Twilight" gossip all the time, word has it that Kristen and Rob might be faking their relationship for publicity! No way! Although K.Stew and R.Pattz are barely seen together outside of "Twilight" events, we just don't believe it. I mean, yeah these two crazy kids are secretive but there's no way Edward and Bella aren't the real deal. Right Twihards? (Celebuzz)