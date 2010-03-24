Celebs Gone Viral for March 24

By Dana Flax

No need to stake out the Shrine with a pocket full of flashbulbs to eyeball the stars, for plenty of them can easily be seen buzzin' about the Internetz. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Did Sandra Know ... at the Oscars?

Looking at Jesse James' relationship history, can't say it was too huge of a shocker that the guy turned out to be a philandering sleazeface. But did Sandra Bullock know about his bad boy activities as early as the Oscars? This video of her acceptance speech argues yes, but our hearts hope her biggest night wasn't ruined from the start. (Buzzfeed)