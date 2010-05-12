Celebs Gone Viral for May 12

By Michelle Lanz

Having trouble with your Internet this week? Have no fear, Wonderwall is here to get you up to speed on the week's most viral content. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

Rihanna's Moonwalk Fail

Poor Rihanna busted out a grade-D Moonwalk on stage in Hamburg, Germany, during a performance of her Last Girl On Earth tour. Now, I'm not saying I can do it better, but if you're a gigantic pop star I would think you would master the art of the Moonwalk before getting up on stage and failing at it horribly. After all, the Internet never forgets. (BuzzFeed)