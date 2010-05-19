Celebs Gone Viral for May 19

By Michelle Lanz

Having trouble with your Internet this week? Have no fear, Wonderwall is here to get you up to speed on the week's most viral content. Click through to check out which celeb pics and vids have hit the e-jackpot this week.

MacGruber Nudie Pics Surface

In this week's most shameless, albeit successful attempt at rousing publicity is Will Forte's obviously photoshopped nude pics as the MacGruber character. Though these TMI-heavy shots have been making the rounds online, I can't imagine they'll convince more people to see the movie. It's not like we're thinking "OMG I have to see his tiny manhood on the big screen!" If anything a thumbnail image would suffice. (Celebuzz)