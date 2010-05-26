Celebs Gone Viral for May 26

By Melissa Hunter

Internet and celebrities. They go together like a stick of dynamite and a freshly fueled Zippo. Here are some celebs that have e-xploded of late.

50 Cent Downgrades to 10 Cent

Yep, that's 50 Cent you're looking at, and no, he's not on AnnaLynne McCord's diet plan. He lost a dramatic amount of weight for his upcoming movie "Things Fall Apart," about a football player who is diagnosed with cancer. He apparently went on a liquid diet and dropped from 214 pounds to 160 pounds. Think that's nuts? Click here to see him flexing his long-lost biceps for a comparison. (This is 50)