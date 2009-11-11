Celebs Gone Viral

By Melissa Hunter

Internet and celebrities. They go together like a stick of dynamite and a freshly-fueled Zippo. Here are some celebs that have e-xploded of late.

Today, Christina Aguilera is a married mother with a stylish, sleek platinum blonde hairdo. *Yawn* We miss our blonde-afro-sporting, chap-wearing, body-painted trashy Aguilera of her '90s heyday. If her progression is any indication, Lady Gaga will be a minivan-driving, capri-pant-wearing soccer mom with just a regular-sized hair bow by the time she hits 35.