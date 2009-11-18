Celebs Gone Viral for Nov. 18

By Melissa Hunter

Internet and celebrities. They go together like a stick of dynamite and a freshly-fueled Zippo. Here are some celebs that have e-xploded of late.

Jon Gosselin hopped on the Funny or Die self-parodying video wagon last week in the viral vid "Jon Gosselin Goes Back in Time." You'd think a video where he jokingly walks away from his famewhoring, sleazy lifestyle would make us like him more, but all it does is make us wish he would stop with the d-baggery for realz... Please, please stop.