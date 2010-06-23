Celebs Gone Viral: Michael Jackson Edition

By Michelle Lanz

Can you believe it has already been a year since Michael Jackson passed away? Man, time flies. We thought it was about time to look back at some of the most memorable MJ-related viral videos, photos and illustrations on the week of the first anniversary of his passing.

Michael Jackson Dancing in Brett Ratner's Car

Oh, ya know, just a flipcam video of slimy Hollywood director Brett Ratner joyriding and dancing with Michael Jackson. Wait, what? Apparently the two became buds after Ratner sent Jackson a copy of "Rush Hour" back in 1998. This video has all the trademark MJ head jerks and shoulder shrugs to make you sufficiently nostalgic for Mr. MJ. Just too bad Ratner's chin-ful mug mucks it up. (YouTube)