Celebs Gone Viral: Oscar Edition

By Melissa Hunter

Oscar madness is in the air and with it comes a whole mess of hilarious viral hits (funny how that works out). Check out what highly serious cinema and which award-winning film actors are made fun of just in time for their big night!

George Clooney: He Was Just As Awkward As You!

A yearbook photo of an adolescent Clooney surfaced recently and man, oh man, was he geeky. It's a dangerous thing to release on the Internet, as it immediately inspired nerdy teenage boys everywhere to go to the nearest bar and hit on the hottest cocktail waitress they could find. And put down payments on Italian villas. Pace yourselves, kiddos. (Total Film)