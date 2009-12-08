Who's that diva?

Celebs in Disguise

CMB / Splash News 1 / 14

By Melissa Hunter

After spending most of their 9 to 5 making sweet love to the camera, celebrities can be a little camera-shy in their off hours. But no matter how they try to hide, those sneaky paparazzi will sniff 'em out.

Madonna, for example, uses the classic feather boa face-covering tactic, but anyone could spot that ageless scowl a mile away.

Up NextJust a number
CMB / Splash News 1 / 14

By Melissa Hunter

After spending most of their 9 to 5 making sweet love to the camera, celebrities can be a little camera-shy in their off hours. But no matter how they try to hide, those sneaky paparazzi will sniff 'em out.

Madonna, for example, uses the classic feather boa face-covering tactic, but anyone could spot that ageless scowl a mile away.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries