Celebs in Disguise
By Melissa Hunter
After spending most of their 9 to 5 making sweet love to the camera, celebrities can be a little camera-shy in their off hours. But no matter how they try to hide, those sneaky paparazzi will sniff 'em out.
Madonna, for example, uses the classic feather boa face-covering tactic, but anyone could spot that ageless scowl a mile away.
