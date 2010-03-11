Celebs Who Have Fallen Down the Rabbit Hole

By Melissa Hunter

Watching "Alice in Wonderland" this weekend (along with every other American, apparently), we saw a young girl's journey following a white rabbit into another dimension. We've all had our own Wonderland adventures, but being thrown into the spotlight with fame, photogs, and (*ahem*) narcotics has pushed many a star down the rabbit hole. Take a look through our Celebrity Alices and before you judge them too hard, how would you feel if the pictures from your Cabo spring break from sophomore year being plastered all over TMZ?

10. Nicole Richie

Date of Fall: 2006

White Rabbit: Paris Hilton and Rachel Zoe, among others.

Wonderland Journey: The then-waif reality star followed her white rabbit all the way down the wrong side of the freeway. Between that and her Hollywood party girl life, she had a long run in another world.

Wake-Up Call: In a breathtaking turnaround, Richie found love with Joel Madden and added some key inches to her waistline. Going strong out of the rabbit hole, she's now a mother and one of the rare few successes in the world of celebrity fashion. Well done.