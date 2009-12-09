Cheated Hearts Club

By Dana Flax

Though we cringe at the thought of Tiger Woods' lengthy, um, cad repertoire, wife Elin Nordegren's cheated heart is, unfortunately, not a unique thing. In fact, Elin's kind of in good company when you consider the amount of inexplicably-cheated-on ladies we found in our little black book, per se.

Click through to see which other righteous ladies have famously fallen victim to the philandering ways of their Casanova counterparts.