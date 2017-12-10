Did Chelsea Handler's Sarah Huckabee Sanders parody go too far?

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

In October, the comic announced she was ending her Netflix series to focus on political activism with a focus on gender equality.

So when she shared a promotion for her show that linked to a makeup tutorial parody that revolves writer Fortune Feimster around talking smack about Sarah Huckabee Sanders' physical appearance, Twitter users were astounded -- and quickly took Chelsea to task for the body-shaming aspects of the video.

The clip shows Fortune, as the White House Press Secretary, applying moisturizer and makeup.

"I used to not know what foundation was, but our great president was kind enough to take me to a Sephora and he said to the employee, 'Hey, you see that fellow over here? Make him a woman,'" Fortune says in the clip, implying that Sarah Sanders looks male.

At another point in the video, Fortune jokes, "My face is a big, fat biscuit!"

While Fortune posted something about how "libs seem to like" the video, the reaction suggested liberals found the parody as offensive as conservatives.

"Glad to see how much of a strong feminist you are, by promoting positive body image of other females," wrote one user.

"Keep it up and everyone will despise you. You are obviously a very unhappy person. Maybe as a modern feminist you should act like a lady for a change," wrote another.

Chelsea replied, defending herself by saying, "This woman deserves to be taken down. She is pure evil," although that didn't do much to quell the tide of criticism aimed at the star.

"Resorting to this tactic shows that you aren't equipped to debate someone based on their ideas.," a commenter pointed out. "Do better."

Shortly before she posted the video that sparked a storm of critical comments, Chelsea tweeted at Sarah's father, Mike Huckabee, who had responded to Chelsea's previous disses of his daughter by saying the comic was jealous on "Fox and Friends."

"[Chelsea Handler] boasts about the two abortions she had at 16," he said. "I think in many ways, she's jealous of my daughter. My daughter has a husband who loves her and is wonderful to her. My daughter has three delightful children. She's a happy, balanced person; she enjoys life, she's a pretty straight-laced person, goes to church, and lives a life Chelsea Handler has never known. And I really think that there's something deep inside of Chelsea Handler that says, 'Gee, I've missed out on a lot. I could be raising children, but I aborted them.'"

Rex USA

Chelsea tweeted a response to his comments in which she said the governor's parenting was responsible for Sarah's ability to defend Donald Trump in spite of at least 15 women who have lodged sexual misconduct allegations against the president.

"A feminist @GovMikeHuckabee is someone who supports other women," Chelsea wrote. "A feminist is someone who believes the accounts of 15 different women who have similar stories about our President. A feminist doesn't discount other women. Your daughter is not a feminist. You raised a liar."