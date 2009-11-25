Child Stars Gone Good

By Corey Podell

The new dramatic film "Brothers" opens next weekend in theaters and already has quite the buzz going. Natalie Portman stars as a widowed, then not widowed, then love-triangled young mother,and her perforance has critics ablaze with awards talk. We're hoping this is Natalie's year: having led the charge of former child actors who steered clear of rehab, tabloid covers, and movies of the week, Natalie is our anti-Lohan.

Click through to see our picks of the most shockingly stable, well-adjusted child stars-turned-grown-ups.