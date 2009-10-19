Chris Kirkpatrick dreams of an *NSYNC reunion

By Michelle Lanz

The award for the most-bored person in the world goes to...: Chris Kirkpatrick! The former *NSYNC band member recently gave an embarrassingly yawn-inducing interview to People magazine. The most exciting tidbit of non-information was that maybe, just maybe, the Justin Timberlake-fronted boy band will do a reunion tour.

We're not holding our breath for that one.

Can he get Justin Timberlake drunk enough to do an *NSYNC reunion?

"You never know what the future holds. Anything could happen. We're all just being ourselves for a little while."