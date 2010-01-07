Comic: New Year for the Breakthrough Stars of '09

Illustrations by Jordan Monsell

PopEater polled its readers to find out the Top 5 Breakthrough Stars of 2009. Taylor Swift was No. 1, which comes as no surprise. But after their big year, what have they been up to in the first week of 2010? Some pretty weird stuff. Take a look.

Taylor Swift to play Supergirl?

Swift has already gotten her feet wet in the acting world, but rumors were abuzz that she was slated to play Supergirl. The rumor has since been laughed off, however. That makes sense: She wouldn't want her double identity to be revealed so blatantly. Your secret's safe with us, SuperSwift.