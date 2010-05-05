Comics: Who Do You Think You Are?

By Melissa Hunter, illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Sure you've watched the "E! True Hollywood Story" episodes for your favorite celebs, but do you have any idea who their great-great-great-great-grandpappy was? I didn't think so. Well, now you can learn about A-list ancestry as some genealogists (with the assistance of NBC) did some digging for the show "Who Do You Think You Are?" and discovered where these stars really came from.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Fun Familial Fact: Her ancestors lived in Salem, Mass., and were accused of being witches.

Hopefully this inspires her to do a sequel to her amazing '90s flick "Hocus Pocus."