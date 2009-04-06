Country Music Celebrity Dedications

By Saryn Chorney

To help celebrate last night's American Country Music Awards, we've taken a few of Nashville's all-time greatest hits and dedicated them to some of Hollywood's most deserving celebs. Take a gander, y'all.

When Big & Rich sang "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy," equestrian-lover Jessica Simpson took the fellas' instructions VERY literally. Our favorite lyric? "I'm a thorough-bred/That's what she said!" Giddyup, Tony Romo.