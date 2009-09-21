Casual Parenting Celebs

By Melissa Hunter

Art imitates Hollywood life in CBS's new show "Accidentally on Purpose" (which premieres tonight), starring sitcom heavy hitter Jenna Elfman who gets pregnant accidentally and opts to keep the child with her unmarried (and much younger) partner, played by Jon Foster. This is not quite the scandal as it would have been in decades past, as Hollywood's latest trend is to be a baby daddy or baby mama -- and live happily ever after. Let's face it: Marriage is so nine months ago.

In celebration of the love children of the showbiz elite, we bring to you the hottest unmarried parents the entertainment industry has ever seen.