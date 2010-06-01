Celebrity Babies of 2010

By Deborah Goldstein

Stars like Sandra Bullock, Amy Adams and Rebecca Gayheart have been far busier off-screen than on-screen this year -- they all welcomed new babies (and endless diaper changes and late-night feedings). Click through for an awww-inspiring roundup of Hollywood's tiniest tots.

Celebrity Baby: Vida Alves McConaughey

Famous Parents: Matthew McConaughey and model and "Shear Genius" host Camila Alves

Birth date: Jan. 3

Already parents to son Levi (now 23 months), the couple welcomed daughter Vida just after the new year. "I'm very excited to have a girl," Alves has said. "I'm going to have so much fun with her hair. I've been dealing with my own hair forever so I have a lot to share with her."